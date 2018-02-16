Patrice Bergeron Hosts First Annual ‘Pucks And Paddles’ Fundraiser

The first annual Patrice Bergeron and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Pucks And Paddles” certainly didn’t take long to make a big impact in the community.

The single-elimination table tennis tournament benefitting Tufts Floating Hospital for Children raised $110,000 Thursday night. Many Bruins players — as well as The Sports Hub talent and patients from Tufts — were in attendance.

