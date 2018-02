The Boston Bruins keep on rolling, with Wednesday’s 6-1 trouncing over the New York Rangers serving as the most recent example.

All the while, Patrice Bergeron has been on an absolute tear, scoring 19 goals and adding nine more assists since Dec. 14. He scored a pair of those goals in Wednesday’s win.

