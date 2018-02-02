Patriots Mailbag: Who Could Be Playing Last Game With New England?

After a two-week long wait, Super Bowl LII is finally just two days away.

And somehow, the biggest drama that occurred all week was Tom Brady cutting an interview short on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” because of something stupid another host at the station said about the Patriots QB’s daughter.

The Philadelphia Eagles have stayed away from saying anything controversial, and there are no scandals surrounding the Patriots. Maybe it’s just too cold in Minnesota to get any serious hot takes brewing before the game.

Let’s get straight into this week’s mailbag.

You areMcDaniels + Patricia – new HCs: Who do you target on Pats to come join

your team and why?

— @Deeep_Blue

First of all, I am not. I am Doug Kyed.

To answer your question, though, Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions definitely should go after Dion Lewis and/or Rex Burkhead. The Lions have been terrible running the ball for years, and Patricia knows those are good, versatile backs. Josh McDaniels and the Indianapolis Colts would be smart to go after them, as well.

I’d also try to grab cornerback Malcolm Butler at a discounted price. He didn’t have a great contract year, so he could wind up being a good bargain if he can regain his 2015 and 2016 form.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola likely will want to stay in New England twith Brady, but McDaniels at least should try to recruit him to Indianapolis.

Linebacker Marquis Flowers proved this season he can be a defensive contributor under Patricia, so maybe the Lions could add him for depth.

The Patriots obviously also would be smart to re-sign those players, but clearly many guys will be playing their last game for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Another Question over/under on the Pats Re-signing Nate Solder #MailDoug

— @Pollock_Jt

I guess the over/under would be maybe?

I don’t know what the odds are, but the Patriots aren’t in the best situation at left tackle if Solder isn’t back in 2018. Rookie Antonio Garcia currently weighs 260 pounds, and Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle both are free agents. Unless the Patriots think Cole Croston or Andrew Jelks are the future at left tackle, then it would be wise to bring back Solder.

I don’t really know Solder’s market value, but he might be the kind of player who would take a hometown discount to stay with the Patriots for another year or two.

Is Kyle Lauletta our next QB? #MailDoug

— @LordJashiin

It seems almost too obvious for the Patriots to draft him, right? He’s drawn comparisons to Jimmy Garoppolo, and he has Navy and lacrosse ties. He’s head coach Bill Belichick’s dream.

It will be interesting to see where he’s drafted. He’s already seen his stock rise on draft ranking sites since the Senior Bowl. He previously was listed as a seventh-rounder, and now he’s shot up to fifth- or sixth round. He has a funky delivery, but he’s accurate and mobile.

Just know I’m driving the Kyle Lauletta bandwagon. There’s vacancy aboard.

What’s our priority in this years draft?

— @PatriotsUK12

To get Lauletta.

Who is Croc

— @TheWilderThings

I have a theory on this, Charlotte, and I didn’t have enough time to get into it on Doug’s Buds (watch below).

The obvious choice is Alex Guerrero, Brady’s personal trainer. But in Chapter 3 of Brady’s docuseries “Tom vs. Time,” some character named Kevin Brady was introduced. I don’t know a whole lot about this other Brady who only was labeled as “Tom’s friend.”

Looks pretty croc-y to me. That’s all I’m saying.

Your impression of Tom vs Time so far. Learned anything new?

— @praalhans

I’m not going to lie. My expectations were low after Chapter 1. I didn’t think it was great. I think it’s getting better and better, though.

Chapter 3 was my favorite. I thought it was really interesting to see the friendship dynamic between Brady, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola while they were on their trip to Montana.

Super Bowl Prediction and MVP #MailDoug

— @swirley0813

My prediction, as I said on “The Bill Barnwell Podcast” is Patriots win 27-20.

I just don’t trust Nick Foles to beat the Patriots. I also think the Patriots can exploit the Eagles’ defense, as the New York Giants did, by running the hurry-up.

The Patriots have struggled against run-pass options before, but they just came back to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The Eagles are good, but I believe they’re a quarterback away from beating the Patriots in this game.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Do you have a question for me Doug? #FlipTheScript

— @Hamatake40

Yes. Have you watched the other Doug’s Buds episodes yet?

Any chance Brady retires after huge SB win and Kirk Cousins is next year’s starting QB?

— @U2BFM

To paraphrase Brady, why does everyone want him to retire so bad?

when is the duck boat parade?

— @dporterjax33

It would be Tuesday.

Who’s going to be inactive for the Super Bowl?

— @MM24500

I’ll guess:

RB Mike Gillislee

WR Kenny Britt

WR Bernard Reedy

TE Jacob Hollister

OT Cole Croston

DT Alan Branch

LB David Harris

best meal you’ve had so far in minneapolis?

— @8deepbb

I have not eaten well, so it’s either Buffalo Wild Wings, Shake Shack or Panda Express.

Livin’ that Mall of America life.

Who screams louder on a roller coaster, you or @ZackCoxNESN? #MailDoug

— @ItsRachelHolt

It might be Zack. My wife tells me I just laugh like a weirdo during roller coasters.

Will the Patriots actually score in the first quarter? #MailDoug

— @JimGilhooly1957

Yes. Bold prediction.

#maildoug How will you cope with the longer half-time show? Do you practice it? Is it hard to stay hydrated?

— @MrQuindazzi

Gotta stay hydrated. I’ll grab some extra snacks, extra water and enjoy Justin Timberlake.

Shake Shack or Panda Express?

— @mcgthechamp

Shake Shack.

What’s your favorite super bowl logo EVER

— @zlehan91101

Super Bowl XXX. The new generic ones are boring.

Who wins at Wrestlemania, AJ Styles or Nakamura?

— @BennieTheDog12

AJ Styles?

Hopefully this match is good. Can we all admit Nakamura’s matches have been disappointing in WWE so far?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images