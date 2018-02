Countdown to Opening Day officially is on.

The Boston Red Sox are holding their first full squad workout of spring training Monday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. To mark the occasion, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner will address the media Monday morning.

NESN.com will stream their availability live, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, and you can watch in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images