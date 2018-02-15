Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Looking To Have Bounce-Back Season In 2018

The 2017 MLB season was a rough one for Rick Porcello.

After taking home American League Cy Young Award honors in 2016, Porcello responded with a lackluster campaign, posting an 11-17 record with a 4.65 ERA.

While Porcello is trying to have a “short memory” and move on from a forgettable season, he’s also learning from the mistakes he made last year in order to make adjustments for 2018.

