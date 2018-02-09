Relive Paul Pierce’s Best Celtics Playoff Moments With This Weird Video

Many Boston Celtics fans will spend the next few days pouring over Paul Pierce highlight videos, as The Truth will have his number retired at TD Garden on Sunday.

However, Green Teamers might want to avoid the video ESPN dropped Friday morning.

In the clip, Pierce is hooked up to a polygraph and asked to tell the truth about some of his greatest playoff moments with the C’s. For instance, Pierce is asked such brain-busters as, “Is it a fact that you led your team to its 17th title?” He’s also being pumped with green fluid through an IV because, you know, the Celtics.

Watch the cringe-worthy clip below:

Woof.

Let’s hope Sunday’s ceremony, which will take place after the Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers, is less awkward than is mess. And it probably will be, given Isaiah Thomas no longer plays for the Cavs.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images