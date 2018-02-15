Rob Gronkowski Seems To Have Had Great Time At Celtics-Clippers Game

Rob Gronkowski might not enjoy playing football as much he has in years past, but his love for the Boston Celtics certainly hasn’t waned.

The New England Patriots tight end has been a ghost since his team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, all while rumors of his potential retirement continue to swirl. But the 28-year-old was at TD Garden on Wednesday for the C’s embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and suffice to say, Gronk hasn’t changed a bit.

Check this out:

Gronk party at the C's game pic.twitter.com/E8IoTLfRM8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2018

Ain’t no party like a Gronkowski party ’cause a Gronkowski party don’t stop!

While we can’t fault the Gronk clan for having a good time, the fact of the matter is each member looks like a total jabroni. Especially the guy on the left (Glen Gronkowski, maybe?), whose dance moves are particularly cringe-worthy.

But hey, given the way the C’s are playing, you have to manufacture excitement somehow.

