Robert Kraft Wows Celebrities With Super Bowl Ring At NBA All-Star Game

Robert Kraft has jewelry artists of stage and screen can’t buy with all the money in the world.

The New England Patriots owner attended the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Los Angeles carrying the lavish ring, which commemorates his team’s Super Bowl LI victory. Kraft impressed comedian Tracy Morgan and other onlookers with the diamond-studded ring, as seen in this video Only In Boston shared Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Robert Kraft was hanging out with Tracy Morgan during NBA All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/tGPTr0BjdO — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 19, 2018

Kraft and rapper Snoop Dogg also bonded over the ring.

Both Morgan and Snoop Dogg returned the ring, unlike a certain president of Russia. Kraft apparently has learned his lessons from palling around with political strongmen and now prefers the benefits of being friends with celebrities.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images