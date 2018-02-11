Sabres Goalie Chad Johnson Makes Big Save On Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy

With Saturday’s tilt between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres still in the balance, Buffalo goalie Chad Johnson made a game-changing save.

With Charlie McAvoy attacking the goal, Johnson was able to deflect the defenseman’s shot on the doorstep just as the Bruins were threatening to bring the game closer. The save was one of 26 for the ex-Bruin as the Sabres beat the B’s 4-2.

To see the save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images