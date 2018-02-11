Sammy Sosa’s Gunslinger Look At Cowboy-Themed Party Was … Something

As it turns out, the meanest, toughest, most rootin’-tootin’ man in the wild west is … Sammy Sosa?
That’s right.
The former Chicago Cubs outfielder, whose ever-evolving appearance has become the stuff of legend, attended a cowboy-themed birthday party for wife, Sonia Sosa, on Saturday night. And that’s good for everyone, because the party led to the unleashing of this incredible photo:
Yup, that guy hit 609 home runs in Major League Baseball.
But wait, there’s more. Watch the Sosa’s cut a rug on the dance floor:
Simply electric.
You keep doing you, Sammy.
