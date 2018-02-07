Shannon Sharpe Calls Josh McDaniels ‘Snake’ For ‘Garbage’ Colts Decision

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts on Tuesday, opting to remain in his current position with New England rather than following through on his commitment to become Indianapolis’ new head coach.

The decision isn’t sitting well with some folks, including Shannon Sharpe, who took McDaniels to task on Wednesday’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed” by calling the coach’s integrity into question.

"This also tells me Josh McDaniels is still the snake that everybody thought he was… because at the end of the day, all you have is your word." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/y1BrJMr1z0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2018

McDaniels already was a polarizing figure, thanks to both his demeanor and his brief yet tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He certainly didn’t do himself any favors in the court of public opinion by flip-flopping on Indianapolis and returning to New England.

McDaniels has been a popular head-coaching candidate in recent seasons, with the assumption being that he was waiting for the right opportunity. Now, it’s fair to question whether he’ll receive another head-coaching offer down the road, unless it’s with the Patriots as Bill Belichick’s successor.

