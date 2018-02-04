Super Bowl LII Live: Updates, Analysis From Patriots Vs. Eagles In Minneapolis

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from spectacular U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will square off tonight in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots are seeking their second consecutive championship, third in four years and sixth since 2001. The Eagles are vying for their first title in the Super Bowl era.

Both teams are fully healthy entering this game, with Rob Gronkowski and Deatrich Wise clearing concussion protocol for New England and Malcolm Butler and several Eagles players battling through flu-like symptoms earlier in the week.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

