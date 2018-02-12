Taylor Hall, Nico Hischier Are Catalysts For Devils’ Offense

The New Jersey Devils got off to a hot start in the fall of 2017, but as the weather cooled, so did their play.

Now the Devils, who sit in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, must rely on young stars Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier to try and propel them back into the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

Hall, 26, leads the Devils in points (54), goals (20) and assists (34), while Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, is second on the team with 31 points.

To hear more about Hall and Hischier, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

