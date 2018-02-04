Tom Brady Super Bowl Hype Video Features Awesome College Footage Of Teammates

Tom Brady is #NotDone rolling out pump-up videos on social media.

After dropping a “teaser” video Saturday night on Facebook and Instagram, the Patriots quarterback released his official Super Bowl LII hype video Sunday morning ahead of New England’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The best part of the goosebump-inducing clip: Footage of several of his teammates from their college days.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:17am PST

Brady (i.e., Brady’s social media manager) tracked down highlights of Rob Gronkowski at Arizona, Brandin Cooks at Oregon State and Matthew Slater at UCLA, among several others — he even found college footage of wide receiver Chris Hogan playing lacrosse at Penn State.

Tom Brady posted a pump-up video to his Instagram with highlights of a bunch of teammates in college. They actually went back to find Chris Hogan’s lacrosse footage pic.twitter.com/0h8LesIxM1 — Kevin Dillon (@ByKevinDillon) February 4, 2018

Playing in the background of the video is head coach Herb Brooks’ legendary speech to the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team ahead of their upset of the Soviet Union, now known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

Brady and Co. already have accomplished a lot heading into Sunday’s showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the QB’s message in this video is clear: A golden opportunity awaits in Minneapolis.