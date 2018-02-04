‘Tom Vs Time’: Watch Episode 5 Of Tom Brady’s New Facebook Series

The penultimate episode of “Tom vs Time” is here.

Episode 5 of Tom Brady’s six-part Facebook series dropped Sunday, just in time for the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. There’s no word yet on when the sixth-and-final installment will drop, but one must assume that Brady and his team are waiting to pack the episode with footage and reaction from the Super Bowl.

The highly anticipated series hasn’t disappointed, as NFL fans have been given a fascinating look into one of the sport’s most private personalities. And all indications are this episode will be no different.

Watch Episode 5 below:

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images