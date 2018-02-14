‘Uncle Drew’ Movie: Watch First Trailer For Kyrie Irving’s (Real) Film

We never thought we’d say this, but Kyrie Irving’s “Uncle Drew” movie actually looks pretty good.

(Relatively speaking, that is.)

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics guard revealed the June 29 release date for his big-screen debut, which centers around the elderly baller character Irving made famous in a Pepsi ad campaign. And on Wednesday, IMDB shared the first trailer for the “Uncle Drew” movie, which stars a slew of basketball stars, including Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie.

Take a look:

Consider us intrigued.

The movie actually has a chance to be halfway decent, as Charles Stone III, the film’s director, is responsible for both “Drumline” and “Mr. 3000” — two movies that have no business being as watchable as they are. Plus, Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), LilRel Howery (“Get Out”) and Tiffany Haddish (“Girl’s Trip”) should be able to pick up some of the acting slack.

Here’s an excerpt from “Uncle Drew’s” synopsis on IMDB:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

If everything goes perfectly, June could be a truly epic month for Irving. the NBA Finals will run no later than June 17, and his first movie hits theaters just 12 days after that.

Celtics fans, of course, hope Irving’s first red carpet premiere comes on the heels of his first duck boat parade.