Vince Carter Gives Lifelong Fan From Taiwan Opportunity Of A Lifetime

Sometimes, sports can be pretty great, not so much for what happens during the game, but outside of it.

Case in point, Sacramento Kings swingman Vince Carter and an avid fan of his.

Carter is in his 20th season in the NBA, and he has garnered quite a few fans along the way thanks to his personality, playmaking and dunking ability. One such fan is a 17-year-old from Taiwan named Cheng, who has been an huge Carter fan his whole life.

With Carter now playing in Sacramento, Cheng flew the 6,500 miles to come see the 41-year-old play just once. As many fans do, he made a sign asking Carter if they could take a picture together.

He got far more than that.

.@VCheng0213 traveled 6500 miles to throw @mrvincecarter15 the alley-oop of a lifetime 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q8MCw3uHLy — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 10, 2018

Awesome.

The Kings lost their game to the Portland TrailBlazers later that night, but we’re thinking Cheng still flew home a happy camper.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images