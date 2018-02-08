Watch Adam McQuaid Fight Cody McLeod In Bruins Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins haven’t fought too many times of late, but it didn’t take B’s defenseman Adam McQuaid very long to throw down with New York Rangers forward Cody McLeod at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The two veterans fought 2:42 into the game, and McQuaid clearly landed the more powerful jabs.

Check out the fight in the video below.

McQuaid versus McLeod. First Bruins fight in about a million years. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/9nFB1cq3gi — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) February 8, 2018

It wasn’t surprising to see the Rangers look for an early spark. They entered Wednesday night’s showdown as losers of three straight games (and seven losses in their last 10).

Shortly after this fight, Rangers forward Rick Nash scored to give his team a first-period lead.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports