Watch Brad Stevens Hilariously Roast Marcus Morris For Shouting Eagles Chant

Support of the Philadelphia Eagles will not be tolerated in the Boston Celtics’ locker room.

Following the Celtics’ 119-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Brad Stevens’ postgame press conference was interrupted by Philadelphia native Marcus Morris, who let a loose a loud “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.

Morris clearly is excited for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but the boisterous support of his hometown Eagles did not go over too well with Stevens, who joked about punishing the star forward.

Check out the hilarious scene in the video below, captured by MassLive’s Jay King.

As always, Stevens is tough but fair.

The Celtics will have some business to take care off before they watch the Eagles and New England Patriots face off on Super Sunday, as they’ll host the Portland Trail Blazers in a matinee contest at TD Garden, with tip-off scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports