Watch Eagles Fans Wreak Havoc After Philadelphia Wins Super Bowl LII

by on Sun, Feb 4, 2018 at 11:16PM
For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles pulled off an impressive upset of the defending-champion New England Patriots, earning the Lombardi Trophy following a 41-33 shootout victory.

While there are no guarantees in sports, it was a near certainty that Eagles fans were going to go absolutely ballistic if Philly climbed to the NFL’s mountaintop. And boy, did they deliver.

Here’s a look at how Philadelphians reacted to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory:

We have a feeling the celebration won’t end for a long, long time.

