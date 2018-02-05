Watch Eagles Fans Wreak Havoc After Philadelphia Wins Super Bowl LII

For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.
The Eagles pulled off an impressive upset of the defending-champion New England Patriots, earning the Lombardi Trophy following a 41-33 shootout victory.
While there are no guarantees in sports, it was a near certainty that Eagles fans were going to go absolutely ballistic if Philly climbed to the NFL’s mountaintop. And boy, did they deliver.
Here’s a look at how Philadelphians reacted to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory:
We have a feeling the celebration won’t end for a long, long time.
