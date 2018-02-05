Watch Eagles Fans Wreak Havoc After Philadelphia Wins Super Bowl LII

For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles pulled off an impressive upset of the defending-champion New England Patriots, earning the Lombardi Trophy following a 41-33 shootout victory.

While there are no guarantees in sports, it was a near certainty that Eagles fans were going to go absolutely ballistic if Philly climbed to the NFL’s mountaintop. And boy, did they deliver.

Here’s a look at how Philadelphians reacted to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory:

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

0% chance this kid makes it to morning pic.twitter.com/cX6TRNobFY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans are legit climbing the gates of City Hall and shooting off fireworks in downtown Philly. pic.twitter.com/C6eh7qjPke — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans are going wild in the streets of Philadelphia. (📹: @OnwardState) pic.twitter.com/SrbgkUe0WH — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2018

We have a feeling the celebration won’t end for a long, long time.

