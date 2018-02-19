Watch Gary Sanchez Literally Tear Cover Off Baseball In Batting Practice

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are the talk of the New York Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers have another equally terrifying power hitter on their roster.

Gary Sanchez is expected to join Stanton and Judge in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup, which should give opposing pitchers nightmares throughout the season. And if Sunday’s spring training session is any indication, it looks like New York’s catcher is eager to start belting baseballs out of the ballpark.

It wasn’t a long ball which garnered Sanchez loads of attention Sunday, though. It was a line drive, but the liner was hit so powerfully that the cover actually came off the baseball.

Watch the Yanks react to Sanchez’s ridiculous showing of strength in the clip below:

.@ElGarySanchez literally ripped the cover off the ball during BP 😱 pic.twitter.com/JOH0UXBTWa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 18, 2018

Yikes.

Maybe Major League Baseball will have to supply extra baseballs for Yankees games. Between the team’s Big Three of sluggers, New York will turn a ton of balls into souvenirs, or in Sanchez’s case, debris.