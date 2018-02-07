Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Jump Over (!) Tim Hardaway Jr. On Epic Alley-Oop

We officially have stopped accepting applications for Dunk of the Year.

Everyone knows that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has otherworldly athletic talent, but he took that to a whole different level Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The Bucks had a two-on-one fastbreak with Tim Hardaway Jr. in between Eric Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe lobbed the ball up for The Greek Freak, but even he couldn’t have expected what happened next.

The 23-year-old jumped all the way over (!) Hardaway while slamming the ball home for the most impressive points of the 2017-18 NBA season.

You have to see this:

The Greek Freak jumps OVER Hardaway Jr!! pic.twitter.com/auLCHgf79v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2018

Wow.

Maybe we need Antetokounmpo to make an appearance at the 2018 Slam Dunk contest instead of Victor Oladipo.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images