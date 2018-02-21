Watch J.D. Martinez Arrive At Red Sox Spring Training After Reported Agreement

J.D. Martinez is in the building. Literally.

The free agent slugger, who reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, arrived at spring training early Wednesday morning.

The Red Sox have yet to formally announce the deal, but this is a pretty good indication the announcement is imminent.

Martinez and the Sox reportedly agreed on a deal worth up to $110 million. The contract will allow the slugger to opt out after the first two seasons, and he’ll also have a chance to opt out after the third, according to reports.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images