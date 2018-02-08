Watch Jimmy Butler Snap At Reporter Over LeBron James Block Question

Jimmy Butler has had better Wednesday evenings.
The All-Star guard played an unfortunate role in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. First, LeBron James swatted Butler’s potential go-ahead shot into oblivion.
Then, on Cleveland’s ensuing possession, James buried a buzzer-beating game-winner over — you guessed it — Butler.
So, about that block… Butler was asked after the game about LeBron rejecting him, and responded with a healthy dose of sarcasm. (Warning: video contains some NSFW language).
The reporter tried to defend his line of questioning, but Butler was having none of it, sarcastically adding, “Good question” while shaking his head and turning away.
We understand Butler’s frustration, of course — especially since this isn’t the first time he’s been victimized by James.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
