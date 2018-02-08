Watch Jimmy Butler Snap At Reporter Over LeBron James Block Question

Jimmy Butler has had better Wednesday evenings.

The All-Star guard played an unfortunate role in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. First, LeBron James swatted Butler’s potential go-ahead shot into oblivion.

The block that made it all possible. pic.twitter.com/ivDKoIca0p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

Then, on Cleveland’s ensuing possession, James buried a buzzer-beating game-winner over — you guessed it — Butler.

What a game.

What a shot.

Legendary finish. pic.twitter.com/76BJKZbFSq — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2018

So, about that block… Butler was asked after the game about LeBron rejecting him, and responded with a healthy dose of sarcasm. (Warning: video contains some NSFW language).

Jimmy Butler’s response when asked about LeBron blocking his shot. “I knew he was gonna block it so I just put it up there for him to throw my shit into the stands.” pic.twitter.com/zOjcXBjMCW — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 8, 2018

The reporter tried to defend his line of questioning, but Butler was having none of it, sarcastically adding, “Good question” while shaking his head and turning away.

We understand Butler’s frustration, of course — especially since this isn’t the first time he’s been victimized by James.

LeBron hit the game-winner over Jimmy Butler … again. pic.twitter.com/4rS45bfsCT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images