Watch Joel Embiid Pick Al Horford’s Brain About GOAT At NBA All-Star Game

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is an established and respected NBA veteran, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is a remarkable talent settling into an NBA career after battling injuries.

So naturally, Embiid took the opportunity to pick Horford’s brain when the two were together on Team Stephen for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

But their banter actually didn’t have anything to do with the game going on in front of them, it instead was a conversation about who the greatest NBA player of all time was.

And believe it or not, both players weren’t totally sold on it being Michael Jordan.

Interesting.

It is pretty unique to hear players talk about something so unique to their respective career, especially since it is a hot-button issue for basketball fans young and old.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images