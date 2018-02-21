Watch Lindsey Vonn Win Bronze Medal In Final Olympic Downhill Race

And with that, Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic downhill career has come to a close.

The United States of America’s star skier competed in her final downhill race Tuesday, taking home the bronze medal and becoming the oldest female alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history.

Here’s a clip of Vonn’s final run:

The skiing star burst onto the scene eight years ago in Vancouver when she became the first American women to win the gold medal in downhill skiing. A number of injuries have plagued the 33-year-old since then, as she has suffered nine injuries and undergone five surgeries since the Vancouver Games, including being sidelined for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Vonn was emotional during her post-race interview, dedicating her last Olympics to her late grandfather.

In an emotional post-race interview, @lindseyvonn says that this was her last Olympic downhill and she hopes she made her late grandfather proud. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/YtEpNzDMDu pic.twitter.com/vWhKp5NSGA — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

Vonn will compete in Thursday’s combined event before retiring from Olympic competition.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images