Watch Malcolm Jenkins Roast Stephen Curry For Standing On Patriots’ Sideline

While warming up for Super Bowl LII, Malcolm Jenkins couldn’t help but notice a familiar face standing on the New England Patriots’ sideline.

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchup with the Patriots, Jenkins took exception to Stephen Curry taking in the pregame action from New England’s sideline. The move reminded the veteran safety that he “didn’t like” Curry, who was labeled a “front-runner” by Jenkins in a hilarious mini-rant.

There might not have been any reasoning behind Curry standing on the Patriots’ sideline, as the Charlotte, N.C. native is an avid Carolina Panthers fan. However, he’s also a supporter of the Boston Red Sox and has played golf with Tom Brady, so both of those nuggets could have played a factor as well.

Either way, all of the talking Jenkins did leading up to Super Bowl LII was backed up, as the Eagles took down the Patriots 41-33 to capture the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports