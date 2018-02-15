MMA

Watch Muay Thai Fighter Stun Opponent With Massive, Mind-Boggling Kick

Sometimes there are moments in sports where you simply ask yourself, “How in the world did they do that?”

Fight fans found themselves pondering this very question during a recent Siam Warriors Superfight between Robby Drought and Mark Frazer. After Frazer caught Drought’s attempted right-legged kick, Drought somehow responded with a vicious kick from his left, perfectly planting the strike on Frazer’s chin while falling down.

Watch the wild recovery in the clip below:

Drought’s kick obviously was insanely impressive, but Frazer managing to finish the round equally was so. Frazer’s night still ended early, though, as Drought picked up a first-round TKO decision.

