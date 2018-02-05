Watch Nick Foles Catch TD Pass On Eagles’ Wild Trick Play In Super Bowl LII

Sometimes you just have to let it all hang out in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson evidently is well aware of this notion.

With under a minute left in the first half of the Eagles’ matchup with the New England Patriots, Pederson dialed up arguably the wildest trick play in Super Bowl history. On a 4th-and-goal, Nick Foles went from taking the shotgun snap to catching a touchdown pass to put the Eagles up by two scores.

Check it out:

Wow.

New England’s defense clearly was stunned by the play, but the Patriots themselves tried strikingly similar trickeration earlier in the second quarter which ended up being all for naught after a Tom Brady drop.

Tom Brady ROLLS OUT FOR THE CATCH! …. lol jkpic.twitter.com/TtkUqPpsg5 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 5, 2018

One thing is clear: neither head coach is afraid of diving deep into the playbook on football’s biggest stage.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports