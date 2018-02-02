Watch Russell Westbrook Shove Fan In Extremely Weird On-Court Incident

The NBA is reviewing an incident that took place Thursday night after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-124 on a buzzer-beater by Gary Harris.

A fired-up fan walked onto the court at Pepsi Center immediately following Harris’ game-winning 3-pointer and got in Russell Westbrook’s face. The Thunder point guard responded by shoving the fan on the shoulder before an official and an arena employee intervened.

A fan got in Russell Westbrook's face on the court after the Thunder loss. pic.twitter.com/AwsPKPUYNu — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2018

“You gotta be able to protect the players, man,” Westbrook told reporters after the game, per ESPN.com. “The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can’t come onto the floor. That’s totally unacceptable.

“They’ll look at it and figure out what’s the best way to deal with it, but to me, that’s just totally unacceptable.”

The Thunder don’t travel to Denver again this season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images