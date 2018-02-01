Watch Seahawks Player Take You Inside Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl Interception

The 2014 Seattle Seahawks don’t particularly enjoy discussing THAT play.

But Luke Willson has put Super Bowl XLIX in his rearview mirror, and for that, we’re all thankful.

The Seahawks tight end was on the field when Russell Wilson famously threw a goal-line interception to Malcolm Butler, helping the New England Patriots earn a stunning Super Bowl victory.

Willson joined Barstool Sports’ “Evening Yak” radio show on Wednesday and candidly discussed the ill-fated play, offering fascinating (if not quite PG-13) insight into what he and his teammates were thinking at the time.

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

Seattle Seahawks tight end @LWillson_82 broke down Malcolm Butler's game winning interception from Super Bowl 49 on today's @eveningyak @BarstoolRadio pic.twitter.com/1wBI31NTIH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2018

It’s rare to see an athlete go into this much detail about such an important moment, and Willson didn’t disappoint. Some of the best takeaways:

— Like most of America, Willson thought Seattle had the game in hand after Jermaine Kearse’s circus catch put his team within striking distance: “I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s the David Tyree catch right there.’ I’m like, ‘What a win.’ ”

— Willson also was convinced the Seahawks would call a run play.

“I legitimately thought we were going to call 94 Buck. … (It’s) your basic college zone read; we’ve ran it a million times on the goal line. Then I motioned and I was like, ‘We don’t have 94 Buck out of this. What is this play??’ ”

— The aftermath was ugly. According to Willson, one unidentified player “shattered his hand” after punching a locker, while several other teammates were “demanding answers from coaches” in the locker room moments after the game had ended.

