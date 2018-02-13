Watch Shaun White Absolutely Crush This Olympic Qualifying Halfpipe Run

The Flying Tomato may have ditched his lettuce, but he’s still capable of hair-raising performances on the world’s biggest stage.

Shaun White hit the slopes Tuesday in the men’s halfpipe qualifying competition at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, and he brought the heat right out of the gate. In just his second run, White put on a scintillating show that earned him a 98.5 score, the highest of any athlete in qualifying.

Here’s his run:

That’s a ridiculous run, and White was understandably pumped.

The 31-year-old, who’s competing in his fourth Olympics, will aim to become the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals in Wednesday morning’s finals, which will air Tuesday night in the U.S.

White took gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin and the 2010 Games in Vancouver, but finished a disappointing fourth in 2014 at Sochi. It appears he’s out for blood this time around, though.

