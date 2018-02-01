Why Colin Cowherd Believes It’s ’50/50′ Bill Belichick Retires After Super Bowl

Is Bill Belichick leaving clues that he intends to retire after Super Bowl LII?

Belichick said earlier this month he “absolutely” plans to return as head coach of the Patriots next season, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd explained Thursday why he wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick walked away after New England’s Super Bowl LII matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

In fact, Cowherd believes there’s a 50/50 chance Belichick retires.

"Everybody's talking about Tom Brady retiring. Zero chance. Belichick? 50/50 proposition." — @ColinCowherd on tension with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/XZiwIFjxqK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 1, 2018

Cowherd’s logic is based largely on how Belichick has acted recently, including this week leading up to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. But he also can’t help but consider Belichick’s standing in the oganization relative to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who, like his coach, has said publicly he has no plans to retire this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images