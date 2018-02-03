Why Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Are ‘Perfect Match’

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick continue to rewrite the record books.

In their 18 seasons together with the New England Patriots, the quarterback-head coach duo have amassed an incredible amount of success, as manifested by five Super Bowl titles. While some reports indicate a rift has been forming between Brady and Belichick, one national sports radio host believes they’re “a perfect match.”

During Friday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, host Colin Cowherd explained why the relationship of Brady and Belichick works. Instead of looking at game film or past highlights, Cowherd instead turned to the two documentaries that are taking the football world by storm. After intently watching Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” series, as well as the recent ESPN special, “30 for 30: The Two Bills,” Cowherd took notice of the glaring similarities that Brady and Belichick share.

Here’s Cowherd’s full explanation on why their relationship has been a massive success:

.@ColinCowherd explains how two documentaries explain why Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are a perfect match pic.twitter.com/U4loQI4bjg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2018

Cowherd certainly makes some valid points here. Both Brady and Belichick are extremely attentive to detail and seemingly are obsessed with getting better on a day-to-day basis. With these types of personalities at the helm of the Patriots franchise, it makes sense why the team has been so successful over the past two decades.

Brady and Belichick can add to their legacy Sunday when the Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports