Why Cris Carter Thinks Devin McCourty’s Comments About Malcolm Butler Are ‘B.S.’

Add Hall of Fame wide receiver-turned talk show co-host Cris Carter to the list of those who aren’t buying Devin McCourty’s comments about Malcolm Butler’s benching in Super Bowl LII.

McCourty asserted Monday that every player on the New England Patriots knew Butler would be benched in Super Bowl LII, but one Pats player — who remained anonymous — claimed that wasn’t entirely true. McCourty certainly has some clout in the locker room as a seven-time captain, and it’s for that reason in particular that Carter does not believe in what the safety is saying.

In fact, Carter went as far as calling it “B.S.” Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.”

“They’re not telling the full truth and they’re not going to tell the truth,” Carter said. “This is New England, like let’s realize what’s going on here. Devin McCourty, what is he — he’s one of Bill Belichick’s lieutenants, so he’s trying to fix up the horse manure that was left by them.

“This is McCourty trying to clean up for the coach, and he’s the only person that’s said something since the Super Bowl. Hmm, I wonder why? Because the optics of it are not very good.”

Take a listen to his full comments:

"Don't talk about knowing the week before. Because Malcolm Butler, he didn't know. Don't be making excuses like, 'oh, this wasn't news.'"@criscarter80 reacts to Devin McCourty's comments on Butler's benching pic.twitter.com/9uEC9Zl9vX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2018

Certainly some compelling points in there.

We may never know the real reason for Butler’s benching, because it sure sounds like the Patriots are trying to do their best to close the book on it and move on.

But whatever the reality is, it certainly will live on as one of the more questionable coaching decisions made in a Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images