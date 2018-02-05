Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Enhanced Legacy In Super Bowl Loss

Did Tom Brady actually enhance his legacy Sunday despite the New England Patriots losing Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33?

Skip Bayless believes so.

"I think it damaged Coach Belichick's legacy… I think Brady's legacy was actually enhanced last night because at age 40, he broke the playoff record with 505 yards passing."@RealSkipBayless on the legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after #SBLII pic.twitter.com/YjA4JZQgCb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 5, 2018

Brady’s record in Super Bowls dropped to 5-3 with Sunday’s loss, but the Patriots quarterback was sensational against the Eagles, completing 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

And sure, New England lost the game, with Brady fumbling on a strip sack late in the fourth quarter. But almost everyone assumed to that point that Brady would drive the Patriots down the field for a game-winning touchdown, which is a testament to how the five-time Super Bowl champion has raised the bar in terms of expectations.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images