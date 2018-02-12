Will Landon Donovan Thrive In Liga MX With Club Leon After Un-Retiring?

What’s Landon Donovan doing in Mexico?

The United States soccer legend debuted for Club Leon on Saturday, playing the final seven-plus minutes in its 2-1 Liga MX (Mexican League) win over Puebla. Donovan officially has resumed his soccer career after coming out of retirement last month for the second time in order to join Leon.

So how will Donovan, 35, fare in Mexican soccer?

That’s the question Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard tried to answer on the Jan. 25 episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.” They examine whether Donovan’s return to professional soccer is a gimmick or a genuine attempt at making an impact. Watch the above video on Donovan’s Liga MX adventure.

Or watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images