Winter Olympics 2018: North Korea Might Have World’s Best Cheerleaders

Win or lose, the North Korean cheerleaders are at the 2018 Winter Olympics to do two things: be positive and be awesome.

Dubbed the “Army of Beauties,” the North Korean cheerleaders have made quite an impression in Pyeongchang, South Korea. And that was especially true during the Korean women’s hockey team’s 8-0 loss to Switzerland Saturday night.

Despite the lopsided score, the cheerleaders never stopped showing their support.

Check this out:

United Korea may be losing heavily to Switzerland in its first ever Olympic fixture in the Women's Ice Hockey, but the North Korean cheerleaders are having a great game. pic.twitter.com/2MRNMF0bKZ — Richard Lloyd Parry (@dicklp) February 10, 2018

Wait for it…. one of the stranger moments of the night… North Korean Cheerleaders holding masks as they sing “Whistle” one of North Korea’s most popular songs. #Olympics2018 (Via @Kubik_Kamera) pic.twitter.com/BXACRt27nZ — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018

Wow.

Here’s some fantastic context, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee:

as the korean hockey team is down 8-0 with two minutes left in the game, switzerland outshooting then by 44 (52 to 8), the north korean cheerleaders chant, “let’s win! let’s win!” — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 10, 2018

At the end of the day, the score didn’t matter, as the game was a truly historic event. The Korean roster features players from both North and South Korea, and seeing them compete as a team was remarkable, to say the least.

The hockey players weren’t the only ones to feel the love, though, as the cheerleaders also showed up for the Korean speedskating squad.

Electric.

Say what you want about North Korea and their leader (who made a sort-of cameo at the Olympics opening ceremony), but you can’t argue with the country’s sportsmanship.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports Images