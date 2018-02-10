Winter Olympics 2018: North Korea Might Have World’s Best Cheerleaders

Win or lose, the North Korean cheerleaders are at the 2018 Winter Olympics to do two things: be positive and be awesome.
Dubbed the “Army of Beauties,” the North Korean cheerleaders have made quite an impression in Pyeongchang, South Korea. And that was especially true during the Korean women’s hockey team’s 8-0 loss to Switzerland Saturday night.
Despite the lopsided score, the cheerleaders never stopped showing their support.
Here’s some fantastic context, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee:
At the end of the day, the score didn’t matter, as the game was a truly historic event. The Korean roster features players from both North and South Korea, and seeing them compete as a team was remarkable, to say the least.
The hockey players weren’t the only ones to feel the love, though, as the cheerleaders also showed up for the Korean speedskating squad.
Say what you want about North Korea and their leader (who made a sort-of cameo at the Olympics opening ceremony), but you can’t argue with the country’s sportsmanship.
