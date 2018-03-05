NFL Rumors: Jets Concerned Kirk Cousins Will Sign With Vikings

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kirk Cousins will be the hottest NFL free agent when the new league year begins, and one of his potential suitors reportedly is already thinking about moving on to “Plan B.”

It was reported Saturday that there are four teams — New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals — that are finalists for the veteran quarterback’s services. While it long has been assumed that the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for the gunslinger, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Sunday, citing sources, that New York is worried that Cousins will sign with the Vikings after early talks with his camp.

The Jets can outbid the Vikings, but a team source told Vacchiano that they don’t think it will matter, and Cousins will take less money to go to a better situation where he can win now. As such, the Jets now are taking a realistic look at “Plans B and C, and if possible D,” according to Vacchiano.

While it’s technically illegal for teams to be talking to free agents’ camps before the league year begins, it happens all the time and it’s more likely than not that someone from Cousins’ camp has spoken to a representative from each team that is involved.

Minnesota has a talented group of skill players in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph who would benefit from having Cousins command the offense.

The Vikings spent last season with three quarterbacks (Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater) on their roster, all of whom are free agents now. But it sounds like a team that was one game away from the Super Bowl this season might be getting its missing piece when the new league year starts March 12.

As for the Jets, they could always turn the team over the Christian Hackenberg if Plans B, C and D don’t work out.