Adam McQuaid’s Puck Movement Produces Danton Heinen’s Game-Tying Goal

Good offense often starts with good defense.

That certainly was the case for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Following a line change, Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid quickly got the puck out of Boston’s zone and dumped it deep. Danton Heinen reaped the benefits of McQuaid’s heads-up play, as he scored his first career postseason goal to knot the score at 2-2.

To see the full development of Heinen’s game-tying tally, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports