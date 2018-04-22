Alex Cora Learns New Lesson As Athletics’ Sean Manaea No-Hits Red Sox

It continues to be a month of firsts for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox first-year manager has overseen a blistering start to the regular season, as Boston started the campaign with a franchise-best 17-3 record.

But Boston was stymied Saturday night when Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea no-hit the Sox in the A’s 3-0 win.

Cora discussed managing during a no-hitter before Sunday’s series finale in Oakland, noting he asked bench coach Ron Roenicke how you manage a close game when your starter has a no-hitter going.

