Auston Matthews Looks To Carry Leafs In Crucial Game 6 Vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to extend their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Boston Bruins by virtue of a 4-3 win in Game 5 on Saturday.

The series shifts back to Toronto on Monday for Game 6 where the Leafs will look to star center Auston Matthews to help them force a decisive Game 7 back in Boston.

Matthews played well to open Game 5 but his play tailed off throughout the game. He notched one assist in 15:25 of ice time.

