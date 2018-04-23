Barely Conscious UFC Fighter Somehow Survives (But Doesn’t?) In Wild Finish

Merab Dvalishvili might not be the UFC’s best fighter, but he certainly has as much heart as anyone who’s ever stepped inside the octagon.

Ricky Simon put Dvalishvili in a deep guillotine choke with roughly 50 second remaining in their bantomweight prelim bout at UFC Fight Night 128. Dvalishvili, whose face turned purple and eyes turned glassy, appeared to lose consciousness. But he signaled he was OK to the referee, who allowed the match to continue.

From there, Dvalishvili bicycle-kicked his way to the final bell, seemingly surviving to see a decision. But the referee deemed he was unconscious when the match ended, and awarded Simon a TKO submission victory at 5:00 of the third round.

Watch the video below to see a truly chaotic conclusion to a UFC fight:

Somehow he didn't tap 👀 pic.twitter.com/tBk6I2db3u — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Ridiculous.

First of all, how did Dvalishvili not tap? Were those bicycle kicks really preventing him from completely losing consciousness?

Secondly, what was up with that decision from the ref? How could he rule that Dvalishvili was any less coherent at the end of the fight than he was during the final 50 seconds?

Furthermore, Dvalishvili has even more reason to be upset, as there was a good chance he would’ve been awarded a victory had the fight gone to decision.

In any event, that was some genuinely bizarre stuff in Atlantic City.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images