Boston College Hosts Seventh Annual ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox are on the West Coast, but that didn’t prevent an action-packed Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Boston College Eagles hosted the Florida State Seminoles in the seventh annual ALS Awareness Game in honor of BC alum Pete Frates.

During the Strike Out ALS event, NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Pete’s father, John, and brother, Andrew, who shed light on the Red Sox’s impact on the event, as well as the strides being made toward the cure for ALS.

To hear from the Frates family, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston College Baseball