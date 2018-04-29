Bruce Cassidy ‘Perplexed’ By No-Call On Tuukka Rask’s Lost Skate

There was an odd moment during the second period of the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask lost a skate blade while the Lightning were in the offensive zone. Despite trying to inform the officials that he was on one skate, the play was allowed to continue and the Mikhail Sergachev potted a goal to make it 3-2 at the time.

The B’s pulled away in the third period to take a 1-0 lead in the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, but after the game head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted he was confused as to why play wasn’t stopped when Rask lost his blade.

To hear Cassidy’s comments on “Skategate,” check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

