Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Teamwork In Game 7 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Bruins got the job done.

The Bruins claimed Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in thrilling fashion Wednesday night. The Leafs held two leads in the contest at TD Garden, but Boston’s resiliency was on full display in the series finale.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his players for picking each other up when things weren’t exactly going their way.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports