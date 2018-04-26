Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Teamwork In Game 7 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:34PM
It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Bruins got the job done.

The Bruins claimed Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in thrilling fashion Wednesday night. The Leafs held two leads in the contest at TD Garden, but Boston’s resiliency was on full display in the series finale.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his players for picking each other up when things weren’t exactly going their way.

