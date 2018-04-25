Bruins Describe Emotions Leading Up To Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

There’s nothing quite like a Game 7.

The Boston Bruins will experience this Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the final installment of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

After Tuesday’s training sessions, several of the Bruins explained their emotions ahead of the do-or-die tilt, and it’s safe to say they’re fired up to be playing in front of their home crowd.

To hear from Bruce Cassidy, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Rick Nash, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.