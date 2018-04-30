Bruins Expecting Strong Bounce Back From Lightning In Game 2 On Monday

The Boston Bruins know better than to get complacent after a great win.

The Bruins got off to a strong start in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday with a 6-2 win in Game 1. But as the first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs proved, the momentum of a series can shift in an instant.

After Sunday's training session, Bruce Cassidy and Patrice Bergeron shed light on Boston's mindset heading into Game 2 on Monday night in Tampa.