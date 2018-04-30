Bruins Expecting Strong Bounce Back From Lightning In Game 2 On Monday

The Boston Bruins know better than to get complacent after a great win.
The Bruins got off to a strong start in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday with a 6-2 win in Game 1. But as the first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs proved, the momentum of a series can shift in an instant.
After Sunday’s training session, Bruce Cassidy and Patrice Bergeron shed light on Boston’s mindset heading into Game 2 on Monday night in Tampa. To hear what the coach and star center had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP