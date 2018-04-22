Bruins Squander 5-On-3 Power-Play Opportunity In Loss To Maple Leafs

The bounces simply didn’t go the Boston Bruins’ way Saturday night.

While the B’s peppered Frederik Andersen with shots in Game 5 at TD Garden, the Toronto Maple Leafs netminder stood tall with 42 saves to help his team pick up a 4-3 win and force a sixth game of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Arguably Andersen’s strongest showing was in the second period, when he kept Boston off the scoreboard despite a 5-on-3 power play for well over a minute.

To see the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above, provided by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports