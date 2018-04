The Boston Red Sox’s season is off to a historic start, with the Sox putting together the best month of April in franchise history.

Although it’s early, could we possibly be seeing the best Red Sox team ever? NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grille to see what Sox fans had to say.

